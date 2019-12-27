What & # 39; s On Draft: Should the Broncos add another in the draft?

Loading...

November 9, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, United States; Florida State Seminoles runner Cam Akers (3) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman has been a combination of higher-than-average backfield for the Broncos, but Devontae Booker has never offered the team much offense and should be elsewhere or out of the league in 2020.

The Broncos will not only have to replace Booker, but it makes sense to replace him with a more capable teammate for Lindsay and Freeman, as the current lack of depth in the Denver corridor is hurting the team.

The Broncos have proven reluctant to make Lindsay the focal point of the offensive because they are worried about wear. Adding another sharp runner behind him could make the Broncos more willing to touch Lindsay.

It should also be taken into account that Lindsay has had great difficulties in the air game, maintaining the second lowest reception rating of the team, the worst fall rating and the worst pass blocking rating. Meanwhile, Freeman does not possess the maximum speed necessary to be a threat in the air.

Who could Denver add to fix the position? We'll see:

Cam Akers, RB, FSU

Projected Round: 4th-5th

You have probably heard the name Cam Akers before. Not only was it the focal point of one of the blue-blood programs of college football in recent years, but it was one of the most coveted recruits in the nation just four years ago, ranked as the third best recruit by 247Sports.

That said, Akers would probably be a feature-based choice, since his college career has been disappointing, but it could be very profitable for the Broncos. Look no further than Stefon Diggs, who scored higher than Amari Cooper when he left high school, only to disappear in college, slip through the draft boards and reappear in the NFL.

Overall, however, Akers would probably not be a good option for the Broncos. Like Lindsay, he fights powerfully as a pass blocker, and his hands often fail him. It has the advantage of being an elite in the league, but also runs the risk of being a colossal bust. In addition, adding another runner is a luxury for the Broncos, and one that they could not afford in the fourth or fifth round.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Projected Round: 5th-6th

Ke’Shawn Vaughn seems to be one of the best settings for what the Broncos would want behind Lindsay and Freeman.

His style of play is very similar to that of Lindsay, although he has shown much more potential as a receiver. Speed ​​is the first word that comes to mind with Vaughn. He shoots through holes in the line like a rocket and has no trouble carrying that momentum directly to a tackler who tries.

However, there are apparent problems with Vaughn. It needs a little more development, especially in regards to its vision and patience, and is faster than it is fast, but its upward and fit potential with the Broncos is hard to ignore.

Vaughn could be the perfect complement to the Rich Scangarello zone-based scheme, he could instantly become the third backward runner of the Broncos and could even replace Lindsay if the Broncos choose not to sign it again when their contract ends. But like Akers, there are many risks involved.

C.J. Verdell, RB, Oregon

Projected Round: 5th-6th

The player who looks most like Phillip Lindsay in this year's draft is C.J. Verdell. That is good and bad.

The positive side is that the Broncos could add another small, fast and explosive runner that is perfect for their zone scheme. Verdell constantly plants his foot and makes defenders pay with his speed and evasion. The Broncos could use more of that in their backfield, either as Phillip Lindsay's insurance, or to give Lindsay a rest without losing the element that his speed provides the offensive.

However, the concerns that exist with Lindsay, his ability to block and receive passes, also exist with Verdell. Like the Broncos star runner, Verdell does not fear contact or blockage, but his size makes him vulnerable to both. Unlike Lindsay, he has difficulty breaking tackles and fighting through contact, however, he seems to look for him.

In addition, with only 14 receptions this season, Verdell has not shown much, good or bad, when it comes to catching passes, which may be the most important feature that the Broncos should add to the runner.