WeWork expelled CEO Adam Neumann travels to Israel

WeWork's expelled CEO Adam Neumann was seen flying to Israel two days before Christmas, after The Post revealed that he has been traveling the world to escape the "negative energy" in New York.

Neumann, a devout religious Jew who was born in Israel, was photographed on December 23 at the San Francisco International Airport, checking his bags before boarding a flight to the Holy Land.

At the end of October, it was reported that Neumann would receive a payment of $ 1.7 billion to leave the company in trouble.

As The Post reported earlier this month, Adam and his wife Rebekah Neumann, who is Gwyneth Paltrow's cousin, and their five children have been traveling the world since their expulsion from WeWork in September, including a trip to South America for Adam to navigate. He also previously went to Israel.

Meanwhile, WeWork, with liquidity problems, announced last month that 20% of employees, around 2,400 people, would receive their pink receipts.

