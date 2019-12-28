Western United's defense stocks dwindle as City looms

Loading...

United now finds themselves with Andrew Durante, Ersan Gulum and Jonathan Aspropotamitis as the only central defenders in shape.

"It doesn't look good. For BJ [Hamill], it's not a good sign, it's tough enough," said coach Mark Rudan.

"Same thing with Aaron Calver. This is the biggest loss for us, we lose two stoppers."

Rudan did not know if he would lose players because of the Olyroos with this team for the Asian championships and the Olympic qualifications which will be announced on Monday.

He said he was proud of his team and happy with the training changes he had made despite the loss.

"[The performance was] better than the last three games," said Rudan. "We tried to push higher, we had more ball, we had more chances, more shots but the result was not what we wanted.

"We have finished the counterattack, especially the first … small errors. It is a difficult task to take because, fundamentally, it is these small errors that are costing us today."

"With the ball, we were much better than the last three weeks and I thought the boys were working hard."

However, Rudan said United should take a chance.

"Max Burgess hits the post [in the first half] … Scott McDonald has a chance right after half time … you have to take these moments and these changes. They did it", a- he declared.

"The little adjustment … we played with almost three 10s [attacking central midfielders], more so that our press would press them higher and I thought it was fine most of the time."

Wellington scored on both sides of the half thanks to David Ball, Callum McCowatt and then Ulises Davila. Reno Piscopo stood out as a creative force in the midfield while Cameron Devlin continues to impress with his tenacity.

