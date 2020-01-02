Western Sydney Wanderers defender Patrick Ziegler frustrated by out-of-scope treatment

Loading...

"The referee told me that if I get treatment on the field, I can stay, then suddenly the physio was there and he said:" Oh, your shirt is red "… J & # Said, "Nobody sees that – our shirt is red, so please let me stay."

"He said," No, no, I have to, I have to. "I got out and the fourth official said [the injury] was dripping, so I had to stay [on the sidelines]," said Ziegler.

Bradden Inman celebrates winner for Brisbane Roar Credit: AAP

Wanderers coach Markus Babbel was frustrated with the time it took for Ziegler to be patched up before being allowed to return to the field by the fourth official.

Speaking after their 2-1 defeat on Wednesday evening, Babbel lamented the readiness of his staff to deal with Ziegler on the sidelines.

"If someone bleeds, he has to leave the field, so now we have to find out why it took so long," said Babbel after the match. "Brisbane was a little smarter than us because if there was an injury, the physio was still five minutes on the field until he had to go down but our player, after 20 seconds he had to go down but that's the rule. "

It was a big blow for Ziegler who beautifully made up for the midfielder and was hailed by his coach as the best on the ground on Wednesday night.

"In this position, you have to run a lot and you run the whole game and in a situation, you cannot be on the field and you lose the match with that situation," said Ziegler. "Maybe I had to lie on the floor because I think they had five injuries where they sit on the floor for five minutes and it was different but in the end we lost the match. "

Ziegler's injury was not the only misfortune to hit the Wanderers on Wednesday night, after being denied a penalty for a handball in the box.