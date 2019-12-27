Western Sydney Wanderers coach Dean Heffernan wants to keep Denise O & # 39; Sullivan for the rest of the season

Loading...

"We are chatting with her, we obviously want her to stay," said Heffernan. "But a few things need to be done before this is possible. I will keep my cards close to my chest … we are trying to explore all avenues.

"She is such a good person, a good character, so down to earth and a top level footballer. She is everywhere on the field. The way she catches the ball for us in transition, how point it is comfortable and technically good, it's going to be a massive loss when its seven games are over. "

In such a short time, I haven't seen too many teams bond and gel so well.

Wanderers coach Dean Heffernan

O & # 39; Sullivan found himself in a similar situation last season. Having signed a guest contract with Canberra United, the club also wanted her to stay longer and announced at one point that she had agreed to see the season, only for O & # 39; Sullivan to leave after his seventh game as originally scheduled.

The Wanderers are on leave next weekend and will not return to action until their January 12 home game against Brisbane Roar at Marconi Stadium.

But Heffernan is delighted with the way his team is changing after five wins and a draw in their first six games – including a record nine goals for and none against in their last two outings against established powers Sydney FC and Canberra.

They will not meet Melbourne City, the only other unbeaten team in the W-League, until the penultimate round of the regular season in what is already seen as a glimpse of the potential grand finale.

Having never participated in the finals before, the much-touted Wanderers women's football reconstruction was "ahead of schedule," said Heffernan.

"We are in a big space," he said. "It's not that we didn't expect to be where we are, but we knew from the players we have and the things we do here that we are going to be very competitive this year.

"They don't surprise us with their performance and professionalism because we know they have that, but it really makes you look and think, this team, they deserve good things to happen to them.

"In such a short time, I haven't seen too many teams bonding and gelling so well. Every day at camp is a good day for us, it's a lot of fun and winning help also."

