Western is a formidable enemy, but the concussion worries Durante

Western's last two games have been far from home. Returning to Melbourne for Christmas to prepare for the meeting with Wellington on December 28 at the Ballarat March Stadium after claiming four of the six available points in Brisbane (where they won last week) and west of Sydney is a good result.

Rudan believes that his team's resilience and fighting spirit are his asset.

He had to spend the week before Friday night's game to quell speculation that Scott McDonald (another veteran) had asked to leave the club, but his players took the media noises in their wake.

"We have won more points than anyone in the league since a lost start. It says a lot about this team and our identity," said Rudan.

"We are working to kill teams away from home and then play our own game. This did not happen (in this game) but we have shown great resilience and great character.

"With two minutes to play, we found a way, challenged and tweaked things and found a way to get back into the game."

McDonald is coming back from an injury and needs to be reassessed after playing in a weekend training game.

The game against the Wanderers seemed to be headed for a scoreless deadlock until the 79th minute when the hosts scored – especially when Western defensive leader Andrew Durante was forced into a concussion. But Aaron Calver rescued United with a header two minutes from the end.

New Zealand international Durante reported dizziness and Rudan said Durante was "not looking at each other" when he hit the sidelines.

Rudan said Durante was shaken and should pass the appropriate protocols to be free to play his former Wellington Phoenix team at Ballarat next week.

"We have to be very clear about this because it is a very complex and delicate situation when it comes to head injuries. You don't need to see it too many times to see how much he took that & # 39; & # 39; said Rudan.

"Dura is very durable and a mentally strong character and for him to show this kind of habits tells me that he is not in the right place.

"We have to follow the official procedure as usual, but like I said, he's a badass." "

