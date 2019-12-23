West Side Story opening postponed due to Isaac Powell's knee injury

Loading...

The premiere of Broadway's "West Side Story" was delayed after a knee injury on stage that left lead actor Isaac Powell, a report said Monday.

Scott Rudin, the show's producer, told Deadline in a statement that the show will open on February 20 instead of the date set for February 6.

"We are putting off two weeks … to give Isaac the chance to recover from a knee injury, so that he can have the same duration as the previous reproduction period we had always scheduled," Rudin told the media.

"Fortunately, he is much braver than me and will play his full and remarkable show again shortly," he added.

The cast will continue to make progress until its official opening, and actor Jordan Dobson will replace Powell, who plays the main character Tony in the production.

Powell will join the cast for the opening of February 20, according to the report.

It's unclear how Powell injured his knee, but suffered the injury during the December 20 preview, according to Deadline.

.