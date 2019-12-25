West Kelowna RCMP is investigating the alleged incident that a stranger offers the teenager a ride – Okanagan

Loading...

West Kelowna police are investigating a suspected incident in which an unknown man asked a teenager if he needed a ride.

The police called it a "possible suspicious circumstance" in a press release, stating that the complaint was received on Monday at 9 p.m.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road when the stranger pulled up in a white limousine and offered him a trip to the West Bank.

Police say the teenager refused the trip, which prompted the man to ask again. The teenager refused again and the man drove away.

The man had a round face, a gray beard, and glasses.

The police say no license plate was received and the make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

"It should be known that the matter was reported hours after the incident because the teenager was not afraid for his safety and the man who offered the ride was not aggressive or rude," said Const. Solana Paré said in a press release.

"This incident was reported to the police because of other similar reports."

Last week, West Kelowna RCMP released a sketch of a man in a suspected incident that is attracting a child, although the suspect is said to be driving a four-door blue sedan.

The police are asking for video surveillance of the recent incident to determine if there are links to similar reports that have been made previously.

The RCMP found that there were similarities and differences in each reported incident.

If you have information about this incident or if you are the person concerned, you will be asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

