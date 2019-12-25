West Kelowna helps Australia with devastating fires – Okanagan

Loading...

A West Kelowna company helps Australia fight devastating wildfires.

In New South Wales, Australia, 2019 turns out to be one of the worst fire times ever recorded. At the same time, the states of Queensland and New South Wales have declared a state of emergency.

"The fires in Australia were unprecedented conditions with high temperatures and low relative humidity, as well as a widespread fire in New South Wales," Blair Savage, CEO of Valhalla Helicopters, told Global News Tuesday.

Savage is CEO and Chief Operations Manager of Valhalla Helicopters in West Kelowna. He recently returned from New South Wales.

"While I was there, I experienced extreme fire behavior," said Savage. "Our typical day was that we met with aviation in the morning and then were sent to residential areas to protect the structure with an air raid."

The air raid helicopters are operated by Australians and instruct Valhalla Helicopters where their services are needed.

1:12

Savage has three medium-sized helicopters in New South Wales and seven Canadian employees.

"We mainly offer water bombs," said Savage. "Our helicopters carry 1,400 liters of water, fire-retardant from the Australian government."

Valhalla Helicopters has been in Australia since 2010 and, according to Savage, is the worst fire season he has ever seen.

"At that point, they were experiencing extreme heat waves and fire conditions that we had never seen before," said Savage.

He says that they usually support ground teams and protect structures with their water bombs.

Savage also said that some of the fires he saw in the Okanagan are comparable to those in Australia, but not to the extent that Australia is currently experiencing.

"We saw small snippets with comparable conditions here in Canada, especially here in the Okanagan," said Savage. "But they were short-lived, and in Australia they experienced these conditions for eight weeks."

According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Services, 111 bush and grass fires are currently burning across the state, of which more than 54 are no longer connected.

2:11

