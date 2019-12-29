West Ham renews Moyes as head coach

Loading...

"It's great to be at home. I missed being here … I loved being in the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the club, so I & # 39; Can't wait to start.

"I think there has to be a short term goal for us right now to get the wins to keep us away from the bad end of the league and what we are going to do in the next six months." "

Moyes was hired by West Ham in November 2017 for six months to replace Slaven Bilic, with the East London club in the relegation zone, and he led them to 13th place to ensure their survival in the # 39; s elite.

But they did not renew his contract and instead hired former Manchester City manager Pellegrini in the near season and led them to 10th place last season. However, after winning only twice in the last 14 games, the club, which spent more than £ 150 million ($ A280 million) on transfers during Pellegrini's tenure, wanted to make a quick change to give the new manager time to save the season.

"David has proven in a short time with the club that he is able to get results and we think he will start moving the club in the right direction again," said Co-Chair David. Sullivan.

Moyes previously led Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland in the Premier League. He also spent a year in Spain coaching the Liga de la Real Sociedad between 2014 and 2015.

Reuters