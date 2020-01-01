"Welcome to the New World": Toronto, Mississauga Parents Greet New Year Babies at Midnight – Toronto

Loading...

If you try to be the first-born baby of 2020, every second counts and two babies in the Greater Toronto Area were born at midnight just 50 seconds apart.

"The nurse said to us," You have reached the new year "and I said," What? "And she said:" You have reached the new year, "said the new father Deeq Mohammed Farah while giggling.

"It was my first baby and I didn't know it."

Farah and his wife are refugees. You moved from Somalia to Canada in 2014. Her new son Amiir is not only a New Year's baby, he is also the first-born Canadian in the family. It's a big feat for a little guy who weighs 8.3 pounds.

"Welcome to the new world, the new era, the new country," added Farah.

"I have a new baby – a new friend. I was alone and we had problems having a baby for many years. "

At 12:00:50 p.m. Aryan Walia graced the world with his presence. Weighing just under eight pounds, his parents don't seem to get enough of the little guy who slept a lot on Wednesday.

"I never thought that I would love a new person so much, it was just crazy," said the new mother Anu Walia.

"As soon as I had the baby in my hand, I didn't know what else was going on. I was just so busy looking at the baby."

It is quite possible that the youngest fan of the Washington Capitals was also born at midnight. Father Simran Walia, who wore his Alex Ovechkin jersey, said it felt like the time had stopped when his son was born.

"A lot of people have told me that you are silent, deaf, and have everything in the background, but it literally happens," he said.

Barbara Collins, managing director of Humber River Hospital, said she could refer to the excitement of the day when she had her own New Year baby 41 years ago.

She said her hospital hosts between 5,000 and 6,000 newborns a year and always offers advice for new parents.

"Every moment you have with your children is a gift, every moment you have as a family is a gift – enjoy it," Collins said.

"Love your baby, love your children as they get older. There are ups and downs, but you always work your way through them. "

