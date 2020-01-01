Welcome to the 2020s. Here is the technology that will change your life

Loading...

Congratulations everyone, you have already survived a fifth of the 21st century. The 2020 & # 39; s are there, and with this brand new decade new challenges and technologies are coming that will change the way we live. In the past, Digital Trends has celebrated the passing of every year by making predictions for the coming year, but for this new year we have looked into our crystal ball to imagine what the next decade will bring.

Although our predictions seem elevated and perhaps even derived from science fiction, they are all based on technologies that are already available or currently in development. It is not a question of whether they blossom, but when. So what technology will change your life this decade? Let's take a look.

Space Research

The 2020s mark the return of people to space missions beyond Earth's orbit. There is a possibility that people will not only set foot on the moon within the next decade, but also on Mars. Of the two, a return to the moon is much more likely – with people establishing a permanent lunar arrangement towards the end of the decade.

NASA is currently focusing on 2024 for the Artemis III mission that will place people back on the moon surface and a permanent settlement by 2028. However, people can orbit the moon by the end of this year or early 2021. As far as Mars is concerned, that is much more difficult. Although SpaceX has repeatedly stated that the intention is to place people on Mars by the end of the decade, that depends on the success of the company's human-powered moon missions, which should take place in the mid-2020s. Anyway, people return to space to stay this time. But it's not just astronauts who will be in space more.

Space tourism

Virgin Galactic

The idea of ​​space tourism is nothing new, and several companies have promised to make it a reality as long as people are in space. But in the 2020s it will become reality. Both Virgin Richard Bacton and Virgin Galactic and the Blue Origin supported by Jeff Bezos will offer near-space flights in the early 2020s – but at a high price, somewhere between $ 250,000 per person. SpaceX is aiming for 2023 to fly the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and a group of artists around the moon. The costs are unknown, but Maezawa is probably paying millions (if not tens of millions) of dollars.

But Branson and Bezos have both publicly stated that they do not want to limit space flight to the super-rich. And Elon Musk has also proposed plans for a missile-based travel system that you could theoretically get to anywhere in the world within an hour – all for the price of an economy airline ticket. Although there is reason to be skeptical about Musk's proposal, it is quite likely that by the end of the decade a flight on a space-bound plane might cost a little more than a first-class ticket.

The rebirth of public transportation

American public transportation is poor. There is no nice way to say it. The reason? Americans love their cars. The United States is in fourth place in cars per capita. It is also in fourth place in terms of time that citizens spend in congestion. But that's not all: our ever-growing metropolitan areas are giving birth to the & # 39; super-commuters & # 39 ;, which of us travel 90 or more minutes a day to work, whose numbers have increased in recent years. It is time for America to take public transport seriously.

In 2020, several new bullet trains must be put into operation throughout the country. Commuter traffic by air becomes affordable, and if companies like Uber have their way, you'll probably be on one of these flights within a few years. But perhaps the most exciting is the Hyperloop. If all goes well, we must have the first working Hyperloop system from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in the early 2020s, followed by other small projects during the decade. That is quite exciting.

Mass automation

The global workforce will count this decade. Technology is now at a point where many tasks can be performed faster and more efficiently by robots. With the onset of AI, these robots can operate themselves, further eliminating the need for people in the process. With self-driving cars and drones, the freight transport industry will also increasingly automate itself. In the 2020s, automation becomes the rule, not the exception – which means a quarter of the current jobs can be eliminated by 2030.

These seemingly inevitable job apocalypse has even become a campaign issue of the 2020 election year, ask Andrew Yang. But Yang won't be the last. Expect to hear much more about this in the coming years. Anyway, we will have to figure out how much automation we are willing to accept and what we have to do with the millions who lose their jobs as a result. It is not a simple problem to solve.

The last mass-produced gas vehicle

It seems that the automotive industry has been exaggerating the idea of ​​electric cars for much of the 21st century, and that is pretty accurate. Although the electric vehicle has been around for decades, it wasn't until 2010 that technology was able to produce an electric vehicle with a massive appeal – the Tesla. The company has demonstrably fueled a huge push towards electrification, and probably even so that by the end of the decade, an overwhelming majority of new cars sold will be fully electric.

By the middle of the decade, most of the cars sold will be hybrid or electric. At least one manufacturer, Volkswagen, hopes to be fully electric by 2026. Volvo hopes to be there much earlier, perhaps as early as 2021. By the end of the decade, the last gas-powered vehicle is likely to have rolled out of assembly lines. But with all this electrification comes the question of how to keep all those cars charged – what our current system can't handle.

A cure for cancer and AIDS

Creative Commons

We are so temptingly close to a cure for two of the most annoying diseases of recent decades: cancer and AIDS. Although we have been told several times over the years that a cure is near, we have only found successful ways to bring certain types of cancer into remission or simply keep AIDS at bay for a while – and not simply. But the 2020s can finally receive legitimate treatment for both diseases, potentially saving millions of lives.

With cancer, a radical new treatment called CAR-T is promising and other companies claim the same success. With AIDS, Temple University and University of Nebraska researchers have successfully eliminated HIV-1 from the genomes of live animals. With this success, these two deadly diseases are likely to be past the end of the decade. And that's not all – various other conditions can become much rarer, and those born in this decade are likely to be healthier in the 22nd century than older generations before.

Human magnification

We are not talking about fully developed cyborgs here. But technologies are currently being developed to expand human capabilities, even for those who may not have had them yet. Robotic limbs that can be controlled by thought will become much commonplace, allowing amputees and spinal cord injuries to regain freedom. Technologies that connect our brains to computers are developing well and are likely to be available by the middle of the decade.

Computer chips can be embedded in our skin so that we can identify ourselves, open doors (our own Drew Prindle has already done it) and operate all types of devices. It is a rather exciting idea, but it can also raise all sorts of questions about when and what is acceptable when it comes to human augmentation.

Recommendations from the editors