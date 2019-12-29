We need to talk about Scott Brown

Loading...

A man who has won so much in the Hoops and the media has ruled out so many times continues to amaze me and defy the aging process.

The Celtic lost the Glasgow Derby, but there was a man who certainly didn't deserve to be on the losing side of things that day and that was our captain.

He was involved throughout the field and trying to attract players throughout the game as he has done over and over again. The midfielder showed his heart, passion and desire to move forward while others groaned in the background.

Another day, we have a draw with a bit more luck, but Celtic cannot have complaints about the overall result.

Brown will now have the task of helping to leave players during the winter holidays. Something he did last season when we lost in Ibrox with Brendan Rodgers. The Celtic captain who also closed the gap between Neil Lennon and the rest of the squad when he took over.

Brown will be hurt like the rest of us and will certainly help us move forward in the New Year.