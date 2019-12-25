We know who they are, but let's choose their best game: The Reporter

Loading...

When the Warriors selected Stephen Curry seventh in the 2009 draft, they did not realize that the selection would result in one of the most dominant stretches for a team in NBA history.

Of course, it was delayed a few years. The team still needed to recruit Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, exchange for Andre Iguodala and hire Steve Kerr, but by 2015, the seeds of a dynasty had sprouted.

The Warriors won their first NBA championship of the decade of that season. In 2016, they signed Kevin Durant, giving the team the necessary legs for two more rings.

From 2010 to 2020, no NBA team won more championships than the Warriors. At the center of that race were Curry, Thompson, Iguodala, Durant and Green.

While the highlights and milestones are too much to tell, I managed to sift the noise and land on what I think are your best individual games of the decade.

Stephen Curry's 53-point proclamation that he was still the man

October 31, 2015: Warriors in pelicans

The numbers: 53 points in 17 of 27 shots, 8 of 14 from a range of 3 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

In the third game of what would become his unanimous MVP season, Curry, 27, made it clear that the reigning MVP 2015 had not lost a step. He scored 53 points, including 28 in the third quarter to open the game, as the Warriors sent the Pelicans 134-120.

Curry overcame the entire Pelicans offense in the third quarter, and became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989-90 to score 118 points in the first three games of his team.

"It just improves as a player and tries to take it to another level," Curry told reporters after the third victory of what would become a streak of 24 consecutive wins. "So that's what I'm trying to do this year."

During the game, Green told him: "Man, you're acting like it's your league." That season was.

Klay Thompson saves a dynasty

May 28, 2016: Warriors in thunder

The numbers: 41 points in 14 of 31 shots, 11 of 18 from a range of 3 points

You know the story: down 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals of 2016 and following Kevin Durant's Thunder by eight as he entered the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson scored 19 points in the final period to help the Warriors send The series to a seventh game.

Thompson made four triples in the first seven minutes of the last quarter, and his triple with 1:35 remaining put the Warriors up 104-101.

The Warriors beat the Thunder in Game 7 before losing to the Cavaliers in the final. However, that game dismantled its biggest competition in the West: Russell Westbrook and the Durant team in Oklahoma City. Durant, of course, joined the team that beat him, extending the Golden State dynasty by two other titles.

Iggy limits LeBron in Game 4, turn on the change

June 11, 2015: Warriors in the knights

The numbers: 22 points in 8 of 15 shots, 4 of 9 from a range of 3 points, 8 rebounds

LeBron James dominated all the games of the 2015 NBA Finals, except Game 4. Down 2-1 in the series, assistant Nick U'Ren recommended Steve Kerr to start Andre Iguodala and start the small game with Draymond Green in the middle.

That decision changed the finals, with Iguodala limiting James in the series game. With Iguodala suffocating him, James achieved a 20-point pedestrian in 7 of 22 shots. The Warriors won every game the rest of the way, capturing their first title with Kerr. For his efforts, Iguodala was named MVP of the NBA Finals.

Domination of Durant's game 3 highlights

June 6, 2018: Warriors in the knights

The numbers: 43 points on 15 of 23 shots, 6 of 9 from a range of 3 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists

The most dominant version of the Warriors was the winning team of the 2017-18 title that swept the Cavaliers in four games in the NBA Finals, and the most dominant version of Kevin Durant was the one deployed in those four games.

That was more in Game 3, when Durant scored 43 points in the playoff of his career and exhausted a 33-foot foot to culminate a performance that put the Warriors in a sweeping game. Durant was simply overwhelming.

"He is a murderer," James told reporters.

Green torments the Trail Blazers

May 1, 2016: Trail Blazers in Warriors

The numbers: 23 points in 6 of 14 shots, 2 of 5 from a range of 3 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal

In Game 1 of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs against Portland, Green laid the groundwork for what was one of his best defensive performances.

With Curry out of play due to a sprained right knee, Green interrupted the game after game, Green would help harass All-Star guard Damian Lillard to shoot 36.2% for the series and 8 of 26 (30.8%) in the Game 1, which the Warriors won 118-106.

"I told the boys that we have to go out with a defensive mindset," Green told reporters.

He averaged 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 3.2 blocks and 1.8 steals in 39.8 minutes per game in that series, showing why Green, at its peak, was one of the most dominant box score packers in the game.

