We, Kings drummer Danny Duncan, are engaged to a longtime girlfriend

We kings drummer Danny Duncan kicked off the decade big by announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Valentina Guerrero.

The couple have a son, Carter, who adorably posed with the newly engaged duo after the proposal.

Duncan and Guerrero went to Instagram to share photos from before, during and after the proposal.

"OMG, we're going to have the same last name !!!", Guerrero posted on his Instagram story with a family photo. "It was taken a few minutes before Danny proposed it."

Duncan also gave an overview of his preparation for the big moment, revealing that their photographer, Hope Jones, knew it was going to happen.

"She was the only one who knew it and she played cooler than me," he wrote.

Duncan also documented the moments before taking Guerrero, showing how his heart rate was increased in anticipation.

We, the singer of the Kings Travis Clark commented on Duncan's post announcing the engagement, congratulating him and offering to plan his bachelor party.

"The last king to be married …" writes Clark. "It looks like it must be a massive celebration. Or at the very least, a massive bachelor party … okay, here I am. CONGRATULATES YOU GUYS !!! "

Check out the photos of the couple's great moment below.

