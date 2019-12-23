We greet the private marine who hacked James Mattis’s email to impress a date

Loading...

How far would you go to win the affection of the one you love? Not as far as this navy privately, we bet.

According to former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a private man in love once "hacked" into the email account of the then commanding officer of the 1st Marine Division to send a message on his behalf praising the young grunt's exploits.

"By the way, Private First Class is the largest navy in the entire division," said the email Mattis gave to an audience at a regional Chamber of Commerce lunch in Tri-City last week.

The anecdote was intended to illustrate the culture of the Marine Corps' initiative and aggressiveness, as the Tri-City Herald put it.

"Great initiative, not the best judgment. A private first class doesn't want to see a two-star general," added Mattis. "He was young enough to make such a mistake, which would have been an ethical mistake above."

The private man's punishment, according to Mattis? He was assigned to the general's staff.

We greet you, nameless private. As for military advertising, this is just right for the Vermont Air National Guard commander who flew an F-16 to Washington DC to receive a booty call.

