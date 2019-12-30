"We are people": Tenants of East Vancouver apartments without heating and hot water for over a week – before Christ

Loading...

Tenants who live in an apartment building in East Vancouver state that they have had no heat or hot water since Christmas.

Residents at 807 East Sixth Ave. Global News said that one of the two boilers in the building failed on December 22nd, and people were freezing in their rooms and had to endure freezing showers.

A tenant, Ron Seed, said that he and several others had to use room heaters to keep warm, which regularly resulted in blown fuses.

"We also consume the electricity bill that the landlord expects to pay the full amount and the full rent," he said. "But they don't want to work with us if we don't have hot water to shower."

According to Seed, he used boiling water and mixed it with cold water in his bathtub. Others shower with friends.

Some residents have teamed up to protest and say they will not pay their rent until the kettle is replaced. These tenants have been threatened with eviction notices, Seed said.

"I don't understand why we pay the full rent and don't have the services we pay for."

"Why should I give them $ 1,400 when I only have $ 900 in shelter?" I might as well leave my door open, ”he said.

Other residents said they had heard little from management or the company about when the boiler could be replaced.

The only announcement that many have seen is a message on the door saying that the problem has been "fixed".

"I don't know why it takes so long to fix it," said Dan George. "The management should carry out repairs."

Maria Verdicchio, who has lived in the building for two years, said the building also had other problems: one of the two elevators had stopped working in October.

"Things like that happen all the time and it's ridiculous," she said.

"Even our balcony, it's wood and it's been rotting for two years and it breaks when you stand on it and nails stick out. We had to fix it with our own money and time. That's how it works here."

The on-site building manager, who did not want to be identified, told Global News Sunday that construction work on the boiler replacement will begin on Monday.

Residents who received this information from Global News said they had heard it for the first time.

The manager would not give a schedule when the construction would be completed and the heat would return.

The property's owner, Zen Properties, and its founder, Giovanni Zen, have been examined by the city in the past to find other rental properties that belong to him.

In 2013, the city instructed its legal counsel to obtain a zen order for 3683 East Hastings St. owned by Zen for multiple violations of the city's building and fire regulations.

According to the administrative report, Zen rented apartments in the building where there were no functioning fire alarms, sprinklers or exits and which were "serviced via a temporary electrical connection".

The city has been accused of not receiving proper approval to move tenants into the suites before the completion of construction.

Another Zen-owned property, 2255 Pandora St., was previously included in Metro Vancouver's bug registry along with Granville St. in 1278.

Global News asked Zen Properties for a comment.

While he waits for the heat to return to his suite, Seed wants the owners to understand who they're hurting.

"We are human beings," he said. "We all need warmth, we all have to wash our bodies and be hygienic, and that's impossible in a house I can't even do – cold water won't wash you."

