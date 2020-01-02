"We are not Barmy's army": Beige Brigade hits Sydney

Loading...

"I don't know how many are traveling, but a lot of Bondi Kiwis and all that will come out of the woodwork."

The inspiration behind the group, who wears the notoriously ugly beige one-day shirts that the Kiwis wore in the 1980s, comes in the form of the country's main wicket porter.

Daniel Vettori at its peak in Gabba in 2004 Credit: AP

"Daniel Vettori was a classmate," said Ford. "He went with a team of young people to England and they were at one of these testimonial dinners. He ended up paying 100 quid for this kit from the 1980s, which he gave to Mike ( co-founder Mike Lane) – and Mike started wearing it for People came to see him all day and asked him, "It's great, where did you find that?" and we just thought: "There could be something in there."

The pair set up a website, where people would pay $ 50 for their own beige shirt and "it all just went up from there."

"We're not like Barmy's army – it's more organic. We don't have a tour company – we're not that light. We just say," Do you want to meet up for a beer? Send yourself a shirt. "Every dollar we earn from the Beige Brigade goes into an account for tickets, souvenirs and beers for future trips."

Mr Ford estimates that he has made around 30 tours to see the New Zealand team playing.

"Fortunately, my wife also loves cricket and my children," he said. "When my wife was pregnant with our daughter, who is now 17, she toured Australia. She has one in a billion."

Retro jerseys in all sports have never been so popular.

"This is a return to the era (Richard} Hadlee," said Mr. Ford. "This is where New Zealanders fell in love with cricket, I think, so (the jersey) is always going to have a soft spot. "

"In the past two weeks, we have received more than 750 orders and usually more than one shirt per order. We have sold 1,500 in the past two weeks, which is a little crazy."

