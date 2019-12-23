WDH's call to make life easier for Wakefield families at Christmas

Loading...

published:

1:48 p.m.

Monday December 23, 2019

This year, the Wakefield District Housing Rental Team (WDH) is making Christmas a little bit easier for families in Wakefield.

With the help of Radio Aire's Christmas call for the mission, 25 families will be helped throughout the district.

WDH is helping neighborhood families this Christmas.

The call ensures that local children have at least one gift to open on Christmas Day.

Lee Beard, WDH Director of Home Research, said, "I am delighted that we have been able to help 25 other families in the district who are currently in the initial phase of applying for universal or low-income credit."

People donated new, unwrapped gifts to distribute to families who need this extra help.

WDH was able to obtain additional appeal assistance, which is available to all registered charities, by submitting an application form. Radio Aire then provided WDH with the gifts.

Last year, their Tenancy Ready team was able to help five families have a better Christmas thanks to Radio Aire Mission's Christmas call and wanted to help more this year.

Mr. Beard said, "It is a great pleasure to be able to help them make sure their children have something to open on Christmas morning and I would like to thank Radio Aire for their continued support."