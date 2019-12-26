Ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in and around Edmonton – Edmonton

Loading...

The year and decade are drawing to a close and it's time to consider all the ways you can ring the 2020 ringtones in and around Edmonton.

Here are just a few of the New Year's Eve celebrations and events planned in the capital region.

Ring in 2020 at the Parliament site in Alberta

Where: Legislative grounds in Alberta

When: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Costs: Free

As construction continues on Churchill Square, the city of Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve celebrates again on the Parliament grounds in Alberta.

Family-friendly activities such as roving, handicrafts and games start at 7 p.m. in the federal building. Fireplaces, bannock production and performances also take place directly in front of the Capital Plaza.

The story continues under the advertisement

Food Trucks are located on 99 Avenue between 107 Street and 108 Street.

The celebrations end with a bang and fireworks at 9 p.m.

For security reasons, the ice rink in the south of Parliament in Alberta will be closed from 4:00 p.m. as it is located in the fireworks safety zone.

New Years Eve in Strathcona County

Where: Broadmoor Lake Park, Strathcona County Community Center Agora, Festival Place, Sherwood Park Arena and the sports center

When: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Costs: Free

New Year's fun begins at 4:00 p.m. on December 31st in Strathcona County. This year's activities include snowshoeing, shinny hockey, remote controlled bobsleigh races, LED and fire dancer shows, hula dancers, mechanical surfing, handicrafts on the subject of glow and the tropics, face painting, performances and skating.

The celebrations end with the annual fireworks in Broadmoor Lake Park at 8 p.m.

Family party in the stony plain

Where: Heritage Park

When: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Costs: Free

A family dance, horse-drawn sleigh rides, campfires and skating are on the list of activities on Stony Plain on New Year's Eve. The Heritage Park celebrations end with fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

The story continues under the advertisement

New Year's Eve in St. Albert

Where: Mission Park

When: 20:30 – 20:40

Costs: Free

Fireworks are planned in the Mission Park at 8:30 p.m. On New Year's Eve.

Mission Park is closed all day from December 31st to 1pm. on January 1st for Event Setup and Cleanup.

Catch a hockey game

Where: Rogers Place

When: 7 p.m.

Costs: Tickets start at $ 104

The Edmonton Oilers take on New York Rangers on New Years Eve at Rogers Place.

Do you have a suggestion for a great New Year's Eve in the Edmonton area? Leave your ideas in the comments below.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,