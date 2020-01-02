"Watchmen" embraces the true power of superhero stories

Loading...

The new HBO Watchmen series is a superhero show that deals with serious themes of race and trauma. Science fiction author Tobias S. Buckell was impressed to see the show highlight the 1921 racial riot in Tulsa, in which a thriving black neighborhood was destroyed by an angry crowd.

"It's the magic of the genre, the magic of fiction," says Buckell in episode 393 of the podcast Geek’s Guide to the Galaxy. "We can take something like this, and somehow take it apart and recompose it into something new and unexpected that makes it cross more barriers than it would otherwise."

The race was not at the center of Watchmen's original graphic novel, but television critic Anthony Ha believes that the new series is firmly anchored in the spirit of the original comic.

"What a lot of people have taken away from (the comic book) is this idea of ​​grumpy and realism, but what I like about the show is that it is much less interested in this and much more interested in trying to achieve the same level of intellectual daring, formal daring, and is in many ways even more daring politically, "he said. "I think that's the absolute lesson to be learned from the Watchmen graphic novel."

Fantastic author Lara Elena Donnelly notes that the Watchmen finale is a bit disappointing after what went before, but that when the show hits its stride, it's just breathtaking. "The real amazing television was right in the middle," she says. "You say to yourself:" My god, I can't believe this was broadcast on television ". It is the wildest, unique and incredible show. I never have anything seen on television. ”

David Barr Kirtley, the Geek Guide's host for the Galaxy, was nervous about the show due to showrunner Damon Lindelof's previous record loss, but says Watchmen has definitely exceeded expectations.

"I officially forgave Damon Lindelof for the end of Lost," he says. "So he will be relieved to hear that."

Listen to the full interview with Tobias S. Buckell, Anthony Ha and Lara Elena Donnelly in episode 393 of the Geek Guide for the Galaxy (above). And check out some highlights from the discussion below.

Tobias S. Buckell on color writers:

"I really enjoyed reading a few articles on the number of color writers and actors of color that Damon Lindelof was pulling into his orbit to help him avoid stepping on landmines , to do things that would seem original and daring, but that might not necessarily be. And so this kind of thing has given me a level of confidence and excitement to jump in this field. … There was one interview in particular in which Regina King was interviewed and talked about the influence that she and other color actors had, in terms of telling Damon what He could do and what he couldn't do, and that kind of let me relax and be excited to see him. "

Anthony Ha on the Watchmen final:

"The structure of the finale is that Lady Trieu is essentially the 'big bad guy', which I found very unsatisfactory. … The only reason given to us, which is stated in the series itself, comes from Ozymandius – who is certainly not the most reliable source – but he basically says: "No one who wants the power should only trust this power. I just found out that a really unsatisfactory explanation of why we are suddenly supposed to be rooting against this character who, until then, had been really complex, interesting and convincing. Putting her in the role of villain just so that we could have this spectacular ending was a kind of disappointment. "

David Barr Kirtley on time travel:

"With Dr. Manhattan, you have a time travel or you are stuck in time, and there is just something so powerful for me in many recent TV shows that have covered time travel and characters taken off in time. In these episodes, time travel made me cry. There was an incredibly powerful episode of The Haunting of Hill House where it was about taking off in time, and there was another one at Castle Rock that made me cry. And I just want to draw some attention to this. There is just something about the different periods in someone's life, all kinds of collision and confusion, that resonates so much with me. "

Lara Elena Donnelly on Watchmen and race:

"My friend Andrew has an essay on his blog about black men in horror movies. The joke is that the black men in the horror movies always die first, but he says that they don't really die first, but they die in the part of the film where our heroes get kidnapped all their tools and benefits. … The last two episodes of Watchmen made me think of this essay, because Dr. Manhattan keeps Cal's body, and is clearly a black man, and is treated like a commodity by all those people who just want the power he can offer them. And the only people who still consider him human are Laurie and Angela, those two women who loved him. So for me, the show hasn't stopped talking about race, it just started talking about it in another media. "

