[WATCH] Travis Scott and Pop Smoke & # 39; Gatti & # 39; Video is a striking fast food run

Travis Scott, Pop Smoke and their group take over a McDonald’s parking lot during a nighttime fast food run in the black light video for "Gatti" from the recently released Jackboys EP. Jackboys is the first group release from Scott's Cactus Jack Records with his artists Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. The EP also includes appearances by Travis Scott employees such as Offset, Quavo and Young Thug as well as a guest verse by the Spanish pop sensation Rosalía. There is also a short film.

In "Gatti" you can see numerous recordings of his namesake, including the black and blue Chiron, which has become an absolute hit for top rappers like Scott in recent months – even 50 cents have aggravated his carefree feud with the French Montana, by making fun of him French older model Veyron and telling him to cope with the 2020 Chiron instead. A small fleet of Bugatti sports cars, which drives up in a McDonald’s Drive-Thru, ensures a striking image and reinforces the hood-rich sensitivity of the lyrics.

Pop Smoke became a New York breakout star earlier this year when his hit hit "Welcome To The Party" landed on everyone's playlists and even got a remix by Nicki Minaj himself – as well as an entertaining recording of Rico Nasty's track. The latest guest verse of 20-year-old Brooklynite is sure to get him on a lot of radar next year, while Travis & # 39; Cactus Jack crew will help get an early pass for the next big musical wave. It is a win-win situation.

Jackboys is now on Cactus Jack and Epic.