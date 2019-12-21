[WATCH] Snapchat premieres "Tekashi 69 Vs The World" The Docuseries

Loading...

Tekashi 69 undoubtedly had a turbulent year. His high profile case ended on Wednesday after he was sentenced to two years in prison after being released under supervision for five years on extortion and firearm charges. The entire 13-month trial version is featured in Snapchat's new documentation, Tekashi69 Vs The World.

With interviews by Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, DJ Akademiks, Anuel AA, DJ Drama and many more, the series will record Tekashi's unique life and rise to fame. It is part of Snapchat's new series "Vs The World", which illuminates the lives of celebrities with exclusive footage and comments.

In a statement, Snapchat explained the premise of the series. "Every season of Snap's new VS The World franchise will explore the life and journey of some of the biggest names in hip hop, sports and entertainment culture with exclusive footage, commentary and a totally original perspective," the description said. “In its opening season, this cutting-edge documentary program traces the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has struggled with the FBI and possibly been detained since childhood in Brooklyn, his career as a chart winner and working with stars. "

After Tekashi was sentenced, the rapper's lawyer reported that he felt "depressed." Along with a two-year sentence, including the 13 months he has served, Tekashi has to do 300 hours of community service and pay a $ 35,000 fine.

Watch the trailer for Tekashi69 Vs The World. You can find the entire series on Snapchat here.

