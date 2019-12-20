[WATCH] Sharon Van Etten and Norah Jones sing "Seventeen" on "Colbert"

Loading...

Sharon Van Etten's critically acclaimed album Remind Me Tomorrow was released earlier this year as a brooding introspective of her music career. The singer is busy touring for the album and even debuted the Biopic Departure in September. During a tour, Van Etten attended the late show with Stephan Colbert to perform a song from their latest record. Referring to the singer / songwriter Norah Jones, the two play a stunning duet of "Seventeen".

The late night performance was not the first time that Jones and Van Etten harmonized for the number. Earlier this year, the duo released a studio version of the duet on Amazon Music. According to Jones, working with Van Etten has given the single a new life. "I'm a fan of Sharon as a person and artist, so I was more than excited to finally sing together," she enthused. "I loved her idea of ​​doing the song in a different way. It felt really great to be in the studio together. I hope we can sing more. Singing with her and watching her on the show was breathtaking, she's a real rock star. "

See Sharon Van Etten and Norah Jones perform "Seventeen" on the late show above.

See where Sharon Van Ettens Remind Me Tomorrow took first place in the Uproxx Music Critics 2019 poll.

"Seventeen" is now available on Amazon Music. Get it here.