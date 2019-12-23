[WATCH] Lizzo's first "SNL" performance was full of positivity

Loading...

It's the season of giving and Lizzo gave us the best gift: a truly engaging SNL debut performance at the end of the year. With her rising vocals, shiny outfits and larger-than-life stage presence, the singer has proven that she is here to stay. When she performed her breakout hits "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell", she brought with her an energy that was only achieved by her hard-working background dancers.

Lizzo was brought on stage by legendary presenter Eddie Murphy and started her appearance with "Truth Hurts" – a track that was originally released in 2016 but only recently caught the attention of the mainstream and the hardworking singer in the Brought fame. "Truth Hurts", a powerful hymn of separation, was performed with unbounded certainty. The singer wore a Gucci trench coat next to her dancers, who were dressed with Dapper Dan.

Before Lizzo started her second song "Good As Hell", she first turned to the crowd. "Happy Holidays to all of you," she said. "Be nice to each other. But most importantly, be good to yourself." For the holidays, Lizzo's stage was decorated with candy cane stripper sticks, artificial snow and shimmering outfits. "Whoo, child. Tired of stupidity, ”she sang and cut her lyrics a little for television, but succinctly summed up our collective mood.

See Lizzo performing "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell" above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of the Warner Music Group.

