[WATCH] Lana Del Rey's "Norman F * cking Rockwell" video contains three songs

Lana Del Rey made her critically acclaimed Norman F * cking Rockwell record in 2019. Previously, the singer released videos for "F * ck It I Love You", "The Greatest" and her cover of sublimes "Doin & # 39; Time". This was followed by a visual with three songs, which is an ode to the sunny days in California. The 14-minute video shows the songs "Norman F * cking Rockwell", "Bartender" and "Happiness Is a Butterfly".

The video has been edited to look like it was shot on 35mm film. It doesn't deviate from Lana's aesthetic of the romanticization of the 1960s. Directed by Chuck Grant, the picture opens for Lana, who is sitting in front of a piano and sings the text for "Norman F * cking Rockwell". As she moves outside, the singer's sunglasses are overlaid with clips of vintage summer activities.

At the transition to the bartender, Lana and a group of friends put on black clothes and gather on the beach for thoughtful reflection. The girls drive around in a truck, are followed by the police and start to mock them. The final act of the video is "Happiness Is a Butterfly". Lana and her friends roam a parking lot next to the highway, holding butterflies and singing to the lyrics of the track.

In addition to releasing the video, Lana also shared plans for another unconventional record. The singer announced that she will release a spoken word poem album that will benefit Native American charities across the country. The record is scheduled to be released on January 4.

Watch Del Rey's video titled "Norman F * cking Rockwell" above and find out where Norman F * cking Rockwell took first place in the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics survey.

