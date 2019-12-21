Watch: Kristoffer Ajer’s World Class Match Winning Tackle

Loading...

Kristoffer Ajer made a final absolutely exceptional ditch tack at Celtic Park this afternoon with Aberdeen rushing to goal. With the momentum of the attack with Aberdeen, Ajer made a quick decision to make the tackle.

When you get up and you are the last line of defense, you have to get it! Ajer did exactly that.

The Norwegian not only won the ball, but even managed to prevent the ball from going out to the corner. This resulted in Sam Cosgrove losing his head, rushing against Ajer who had recovered the ball and crushed the defender for no other reason than frustration.

Celtic has five points ahead at the top of the table with his tenth consecutive victory in the SPFL.

The bhoys were injured against the race when Cosgrove matched in the first half.

They recovered in the second half and made sure of the three points with that man Edouard obtaining the most important winner.