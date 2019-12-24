[WATCH] "Home Stallone" is a fake that could ruin your Christmas party

Loading...

"Deepfakes" – the name for manipulated videos that don't appear to be manipulated and are almost certainly more problematic than before – are an evil that will likely never be put in Pandora's box again. So if we share the latest fun video titled "Home Stallone" and pretty much what you'd expect, please understand that we find this more annoying than we enjoy, even if it's half-fun.

So we get the following technology that will definitely be used by those in power who want to deceive the masses: a seven-minute cut from Home Alone, the 1990 holiday classic about a boy stranded at home by his criminally incompetent parents. Who defends the homestead against thief invasion in a way that would lead to their death in real life. But instead of the angelic face of young Macaulay Culkin, we get Sylvester Stallone, who is voiced by a Joe Gaudet.

What's the joke besides that Stallone rhymes with the film's title? Frankly, that's it. But it ruins a vacation classic that's currently available on Disney +. And even though it's called a deepfake, it can destroy the last vestiges of the trust you've had in the ability of moving images to give an appearance of truth. Anyway, with this and Kevin Spacey's newest Frank Underwood cosplay video, your vacation is officially ruined.

