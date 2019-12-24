[WATCH] Guy Ritchie's "The Gentleman" trailer with Matthew McConaughey

Loading...

Guy Richie's inevitable return to Crime Capers includes an ensemble of gentlemen. We saw Matthew McConaughey playing a marijuana kingpin in the first trailer. That seems to be the role he's been waiting for throughout his career. In contrast to Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, the Oscar winner's last entry into his oeuvre, which started with Dazed And Confused and included surfers, Dude, who (mildly) benefited from his reputation as a nude bongo player. But now he's not just a stoner, he's a guy who brings the stoner product. In this trailer, he tells a wild story about a lion and a dragon while aiming his gun.

From there, Charlie Hunnam warns that something “messy” is going down, and Hugh Grant waves his hands and shouts wildly, “Bang bang!” How can you resist? I agree. The film also features Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong and Eddie Marsan.

The gentlemen follow the American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When it becomes known that he wants to get money out of business forever, conspiracies, plans, bribery, and extortion are triggered to try to steal his domain from himself.

The gentleman arrives on January 24, 2020.

(tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) Homepage (t) Movies (t) Guy Ritchie (t) Matthew McConaughey (t) The Gentlemen (t) Trailer