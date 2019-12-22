[WATCH] Eddie Murphy Toast Fractured Family Over Christmas on "SNL"

Loading...

Eddie Murphy spent most of his first SNL stint in 35 years with the hits: Mr. Robinson, Buckwheat, Gumby, and even Velvet Jones. He still found room for some originals. The night had only one pre-recorded segment, but it mirrored that of the last vacation episode in which host Matt Damon ruined the Christmas dinner by starting a fight over … Weezer.

The family in this sketch at least maintains the pleasant facade. Murphy's Patriarch steps in to topple the family that is going to be together for the holidays, and offers sentimental meanness and honors to every member – from Ms. Maya Rudolph (who came because of the cold to play Kamala Harris) to aging Gramps Keenan See you soon. becoming (white) son-in-law Mikey Day.

Flashbacks tell a different story. As Murphy becomes poetic about every person, we cut scenes of struggles, irritation, and general tension. His beautiful marriage to Rudolph? Definitely not a perfect picture. They tell grandpa that his medical problems are not a nuisance. But they really are. And maybe dad isn't as cold about his daughter marrying a white man as his warm toast allows.

If some of us go on extended vacation trips and spend time with relatives who may not be 100% in agreement with what we say, say the recent impeachment notice from the seated president, take comfort in this sketch. We may also have to grin through a toast that's full of lies, but at least we'll all go through it together.

