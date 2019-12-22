[WATCH] Eddie Murphy accidentally swears briefs during "SNL" Cake Sketch

Loading...

The last Saturday Night Live episode of 2019 could have been fun, but forgetful. As great as guest moderator Eddie Murphy is, the SNL alum and the current authors of the series have every opportunity to revive and leave the most famous characters of the comedian one after the other. Fortunately, that didn't happen. On the contrary, the SNL this weekend was one of the best of the season, and one of its crowning glory was a very original sketch that showed that a contribution to the baking competition was a gateway to hell.

In the Holiday Baking Championship sketch in question, Murphy, along with Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner and Kyle Mooney, played a candidate in a reality contest series on the Food Network. Only Gardner's cake was actually good. The rest of it was terrible for a number of reasons, such as the fact that Mooney's castle was basically dildos, but Murphys was the crowning glory. It should look like Sonic the Hedgehog. Instead, it was literally a demonic animal with human teeth, which, as Murphy put it, was "really bad".

It also caused the SNL veterans to skip a "sh * t" that, as the video above shows, was blown through by the censorship. However, when the sketch was broadcast live, they were unable to capture it in time.

It's not exactly the same as an F bomb, but Murphy is now part of an exclusive club of SNL actors, hosts, and cameos who accidentally ignored FC. Rules and regulations relating to profanity on television.

