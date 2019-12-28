Watch: Chris Sutton Tears Ibrox Star to Shreds On Live TV

Loading...

CHRIS SUTTON has absolutely shattered Connor Goldson for his comments this week that Celtic has never surpassed the Ibrox club while on the team.

The BT expert did not hold back while examining the comments in front of a national audience.

Sutton was very pleased to point out the facts to Goldson, who he says has "selective memory."

The former Celtic striker was brutal with his return, but it is the kind of comment that this response demands.

Have a watch.

Big Sutty in BT Sport 🤣🤣🍀🇳🇬💪 pic.twitter.com/Pm77S0Q2xf

– Tony (@ smurf36) December 28, 2019

Celtic entered the game on Sunday with a five-point lead at the top of the table.

The players have won the last two games of the Glasgow Derby and, as Sutton says, they continue to win the trophies while Goldson makes delirious claims.

This will be the last game of the year before winter's close with Celtic playing in another Glasgow Derby against Partick Thistle when they return from their training camp in Dubai.