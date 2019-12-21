[WATCH] Charlie Puth and James Corden unite to form a Hanukkah parody song

Loading...

Holidays are just around the corner and classics like Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" return to the charts every year. But there are certainly not as many Hannukah songs as Christmas carols. Sure, there is Adam Sandler's classic "The Hanukkah Song", but James Corden decided to try his own tune. In the latest episode of The Late Late Show, Corden took the help of Charlie Puth and celebrities Zach Braff, Josh Peck and Christopher Mintz-Plasse to create a parody song just in time for Hannukah's first day.

The group puts a Hanukkah spin on the 90s group Boyz II Men and takes the similar name Boyz II Menorah. The boys put on white outfits and sang "A Week And A Day" to celebrate Hanukka's eight days.

Although the song is intended as a parody, the gentle harmony and soulful deliveries make for a surprisingly catchy melody, while the lyrics contain allusions to Hanukkah traditions and playful word games. "I have a week and a day with gifts for a girl who shines brighter than any other menorah," Puth sang.

The group parodies classic boy band groups, but as Corden aptly puts it: "1D ran so Boyz II can run Menorah."

Watch Puth, Corden, Braff, Peck and Mintz-Plasse sing "A Week and a Day" above.

