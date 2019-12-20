[WATCH] Billie Eilishs & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39; in & # 39; The Late Late Show & # 39;

Loading...

Many music stars have been sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by James Corden when the two sing along with the radio. “Carpooling Carpool” was probably the most popular television series of the year, and for the last one in 2019, Corden recruited one of the biggest stars of the year: Billie Eilish.

They started with a bang and jammed to Eilish's most famous hit "Bad Guy". She also talked about meeting Justin Bieber in Coachella earlier this year and said she didn't want to because she didn't. I don't think she can handle it: “Throughout the entire Coachella weekend, I said, 'Don't be surprised with Justin Bieber. I can not stand. I can't do this show and Justin Bieber will be there. “(…) I saw… because I know what Bieber looks like… I know his body language, I know how he stands, I know where he is wearing his pants. "

She also demonstrated her ukulele skills by playing The Beatles' I Will, which was the first song she learned to play on the instrument. Eilish and Corden also stopped at Eilish's house, where Corden became acquainted with Eilish's pet spider, an experience he did not love. She also told the story of how Finneas jokingly (but prophetically) said when she and her brother Finneas decided to make music together in 2015, "I'm going to make you the greatest pop star in the world."

Check out Eilish at "Carpooling Karaoke" above.

