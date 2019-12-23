Was the 2020 Corvette Stingray Lap the Nurburgring faster than the Porsche Carrera GT?

Loading...

While the rest of us were preparing for Christmas, Chevrolet was apparently busy trying out a new generation of Corvette at the Nürburgring in recent days.

According to MuscleCarsAndTrucks, the mid-sized sports car has booked a lap time of 7: 28.30, but because they didn't say how they got this information, we take it with the proverbial grain of salt.

Despite being a few tenths of a second faster than the Porsche Carrera GT, according to FastestLaps, and only half a second slower than the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and McLaren MP4-12C, it is not the fastest Corvette in the German follow.

That title belongs to the Z06 C7, which placed an amazing 7: 13.90 in the hands of Christian Gebhardt of SportAuto. At 7: 19.63 the ZR1 was also faster, and so the Z06 was equipped with the Z07 package, which crossed the finish line in 7: 22.68. The Camaro ZL1 1LE did it in 7: 16.04 and the Camaro Z / 28 in 7: 37.47.

If they want to officially claim the Nurburgring lap record for production cars (all times mentioned above are unofficial), Chevrolet must come up with an even faster version of the C8 "Vette. The goal is 6: 44.95, a time set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ last summer, who managed to beat the Porsche 911 GT2 RS in more than 2 seconds.

The time of less than 7 minutes would be a truly astonishing performance for the rumors C8 ZR1, as only a few vehicles succeeded, including the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Porsche 918 Spyder and Radical SR8. The range-topping edition of the C8 is said to have a V8 with a double turbo, possibly with electrification, which should yield an astonishing 900 hp – or 145 hp more than the C7 ZR1, so if that is indeed the case , we guess it has a chance to set the outright Nordschleife record.