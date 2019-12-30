Warriors who monitor the commercial possibilities of Karl-Anthony Towns, by report – The Reporter

Loading...

In one respect, the Warriors are becoming more like their rival Rockets: if you have a star player, they would surely like to trade for him, and they are not too shy to warn people.

A report by Athletic Ethan Strauss on Monday morning said Golden State is watching the star center of the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Despite signing a maximum extension before last season, Towns is apparently unhappy in Minnesota, and who wouldn't be? At just 24 years old, he is widely seen as one of the top 10 talents in the league, and a unique combination of talent with his outside shot in a 7-foot frame.

Towns and Warriors' guard, D & # 39; Angelo Russell, are friends and, according to reports, the Wolves were very close to signing Russell this offseason before opting for the Warriors (and the full maximum contract) in an agreement of signature and exchange.

The Warriors also have another advantage in a possible trade for Towns, although Dubs fans won't like it: in Russell, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they have many contracts big enough to match Towns. "

Strauss postulated that Warriors may be interested in exchanging Russell for his friend, in addition to some young talents like Eric Paschall and Alen Smailagić. That may hurt, but it would surely be more palatable than moving a centerpiece of the Warriors champions team.

NBA observers have wondered if Green will see the other side of his best moment before other players because of the physical load he has, and there is no guarantee that Thompson will return to his athletic peak after ACL surgery.

Whether or not an exchange of cities of any formulation is probable, the Warriors' intention is clear between this report and their rumored interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo: They want to transform this list into one that competes in the 2020s.