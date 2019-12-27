Warriors gather late to defeat the Suns, 105-96, extend the winning streak to 4 games – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Much has changed since the center of the Phoenix Suns, Aron Baynes, fell and broke the left hand of the Warriors guard Stephen Curry. While the first 36 minutes of Friday's game served as a reminder of the entire league scorer that the Warriors lost that night on October 30, the last 12 minutes reflected how far this team has come.

Almost two months later, the Suns returned to the Chase Center to face a Warriors team, once they staggered after Curry's injury, only to move on to a development season, and then enter Friday's game in a streak of three consecutive victories. In their 105-96 victory over the Suns, the Warriors (9-24) showed the kind of balance that has recently stabilized their season.

In the last quarter, guard D & # 39; Angelo Russel scored 12 points and Alec Burks scored nine when the Warriors beat the Suns 39-18 in the final draw. The Warriors lost 12 points after the first three periods, but Russell made a jump after another to split into the Phoenix lead.

Burks's draw tied the game at 89 with 4:45 left, and Glenn Robinson III's recoil gave the Warriors their first lead since the 7:32 mark of the first quarter.

Russell finished with 31 points in 10 of 25 shots (4 of 11 from a range of 3 points) and six assists, while Burks finished with 13 points from the bank.

The 3-point triple of forward Draymond Green put the Warriors up seven with less than two minutes remaining in the game, sealing the victory from beyond the arc as he did against the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.

The Warriors have now achieved four consecutive victories and are playing their best basketball of the season. Golden State had struggled to find an offensive identity immediately after the injury that changed Curry's season.

First, head coach Steve Kerr switched to a scheme that encouraged Russell's pick-and-roll skills. However, when Russell was set aside for a thumb injury, he created an offense based on the movement of the ball that he relied on Green to facilitate.

With the healthy team and Curry and Klay Thompson sitting on the bench, Friday's Warriors looked like the Warriors of recent years: the margin of error is widening, players are stepping up and sometimes it can be a ball of enough room snow to do the job.

Golden State entered the night with the third worst offensive index in the NBA, and the first three quarters, in which they shot 37.1% overall, reinforced the fact that these Warriors do not have many consistent sources of offenses. But the last quarter showed the determination that the Warriors have shown throughout the season, and the late execution of the game that recently led them to victories.

The Suns (11-20) were led by guard Devin Booker, who scored 34 points in 13 of 24 shots. However, the Warriors managed to stay in the game by winning the rotation battle, 26 to 10.

Just as Friday's rematch provided criteria for the growth that the developing Warriors have achieved, Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks will be another data point.

On November 20, the Warriors suffered the worst defeat of 48 points this season in Dallas. They will enter the second game of this consecutive set relying on the progress they have made.