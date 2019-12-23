Warriors beat Timberwolves 113-104 to achieve the first winning streak of the season – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – It had been seven months, an ACL break, a superstar game and a broken hand since the Warriors last won consecutive games.

The 113-104 victory of the Warriors over the Timberwolves on Monday night at the Chase Center marked the first winning streak of the season, as the committed search for team development is finally showing dividends.

Immediately after Friday's victory over the Pelicans, the Warriors (7-24) achieved their best 48 minutes of basketball this season. A relentless stream of crisp passes, determined rebounds and timely races overwhelmed the Timberwolves.

Golden State assisted in 26 of its 38 field goals, achieved a 55-41 advantage on the boards and showed resolution when the Timberwolves (10-19) threatened to be late.

After hanging 52 points the last time these two teams played, guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell set the tone early. He scored eight of the first 10 points of the Warriors and finished with 30 points in 8 of 18 shots (5 of 11 of 3 points) and four assists.

A 20-5 run in the middle of the second quarter guided by guard Alec Burks and center Willie Cauley-Stein opened the game.

The race remembered the snowball effect that the warriors of yesteryear used to conquer the league. Only, instead of the splashes of Steph Curry (left hand surgery) and Klay Thompson (left knee surgery) and the blows of Kevin Durant, was Cauley-Stein wetting and Burks cutting off a related crime.

The Warriors extended a half-point lead from 14 points to 24 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, which marked the biggest advantage they ever had at Chase Center.

Minnesota beat Golden State 37-29 in the final draw, but Russell's timely triple with 6:52 left ended a 7-0 run and extended the Warriors lead to 92-83. When the Timberwolves reduced the Warriors' lead to six with 5:26 left, Burks scored consecutive baskets, found Cauley-Stein for an alley and exhausted a triple to take the game away.

In total, the Warriors holders beat the Timberwolves by 90-39. Burks finished with 25 points in 8 of 13 shots and eight assists. Cauley-Stein recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals, while guard Damion Lee contributed 14 points.

The two Golden State victories in the last four days came against teams under .500, but that should not diminish the value of these victories. Not for a team that entered the night with the worst record in the league.

The progress that the Warriors have made is real. They are healthy, develop chemistry and play their best basketball of the season while heading for a nationwide televised showdown against the Rockets at Christmas.

When the Warriors left the court, they sang "WARRIORS" from the Chase Center crowd, as in the old days.