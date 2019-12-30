Warriors & # 39; Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) came out Tuesday against the Spurs – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs with flu-like symptoms and did not travel with the team to San Antonio.

Cauley-Stein, 26, started the last 30 games in the center for the Warriors. After starting the season with the worst defense in the league, the Warriors have published the eleventh best defensive rating in the league in the last 10 games, and players and coaches have credited Cauley-Stein for the recent improvement of the team.

"I think Willie Cauley-Stein has organized some good games with three blocked shots tonight and good tire protection," head coach Steve Kerr said after last week's victory over the Timberwolves. "The boys just play hard, they play with energy and a lot of strength, so it's good to see it."

In 30 games, he averaged 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Golden State signed Cauley-Stein this summer with a two-year contract and $ 4.5 million with a player option for the second season.

The disease is affecting several Warrior players, as striker Omari Spellman has been set aside in the last two games and D & # 39; Angelo Russell and Ky Bowman were arrested Monday night in San Antonio.

After playing against the Spurs on Tuesday, the Warriors (9-25) will head to Minnesota to play against the Timberwolves on Thursday. Cauley-Stein has not yet been ruled out for the second game of the two-city trip.

Rookie forward Eric Paschall, who missed two games with a bruise on his right hip, practiced Monday night in San Antonio. Your status for Tuesday has not yet been determined.