Warnings for thin ice in Greater Moncton – New Brunswick

People are warned to stay away from the ice on lakes and rivers in Greater Moncton.

The ice is nowhere near thick enough for walks or ice skates, said Riverview Fire and Rescue's deputy head of training, Robin True.

"It hasn't frozen too early this year," he said.

According to True, the weather was just too mild to freeze the ice to a safe thickness for skaters. He said people shouldn't venture deep enough water to drown in it at all.

Firefighters in the Moncton area have responded to at least two ice rescues last month.

True, said a woman named 911 after falling through the ice on the Dobson Trail in Riverview in mid-December.

"Trying to save a dog that was out on the ice," said True.

He said the ice rescue teams responded, but the woman and her dog managed to make it out of the water safely on their own.

Firefighters at Moncton Fire Department, however, had to rescue an 11-year-old boy who fell through the ice on January 20 in a reservoir in Fairview Knoll Park.

"Two of our water engineers slid on the ice to reach the boy with ropes and equipment. They tied him up and pulled him ashore," said deputy director Brian McDonald.

The city of Moncton has installed thin ice warning signs near waterways like Jones Lake and Jonathan Creek.

Austin Henderson, City of Moncton's communications officer, said that if conditions allowed, people could ice skate across the city on neighborhood ice rinks.

"The city has numerous safe ice rinks that are monitored by residents, including the Ian Fowler Oval outside the Avenir Center, which is currently open."

He said the city of Moncton neither monitors nor measures the ice thickness in the area's lakes and / or ponds to ensure safe ice skating.

