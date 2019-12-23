Warner scares himself on the eve of the test the day after Christmas

Loading...

A team spokesperson said the injury does not appear to be major, but will be assessed on Tuesday.

In the event of a problem, Cameron Bancroft or Marcus Harris would be the obvious replacements to be recruited as a reserve drummer or to play and join Joe Burns at the top of the order.

Fear of injury is one of Warner's few disappointments this summer when the sturdy left-hander was in top form, crowned by his unbeaten 325 against Pakistan in Adelaide.

David Warner celebrates his triple century on the second day of the second test against Pakistan in Adelaide. Credit: Getty Images

The fear of Warner came as Steve Smith began to refine his preparations on how to play the short ball while taking Hick throws.

Loading

Smith had deliveries at different lengths, but after successive deliveries targeting his hip, he stopped and discussed tactics with Hick.

The Black Caps managed to target Smith's hip as he was spectacularly caught in the leg ravine at the World Cup this year and during the opening heats in Perth. He was also caught by a short ball in the second innings, this time on a shot at the wrong time.

Hick supported Smith to bounce back in Melbourne after an indifferent home summer with scores of four, 36, 43 and 16 after his exploits in England.

The Black Caps are carried by the return of the spearhead Trent Boult, who was successful against the former Australian captain.

Loading

Boult is not a lock to join the hero of Perth, Neil Wagner, in a short distance jump-off, as he does his best to climb, look for swing or sewing. This MCG curator, Matt Page, says he will leave a good cover of grass on the ground, which should help Boult.

"I'm going to see what happens. We expect something very different in terms of wicket here from the way it has played in recent years, but there will likely be something there," said Boult.

"From my point of view, I will try to throw the ball, rotate it and hopefully get wickets this way, but we'll see what happens."

What is in favor of Boult is that he has fired Smith four times, caught twice and bowled and lbw once each. However, it should be noted that one of these layoffs came after Smith made 138 of them in Perth four years ago.

"He's a quality drummer. There are big players who score big races. As a bowling attack, we know what we need to do to try to get early wickets and put pressure on their medium order, "said Boult. .

Loading

"From our point of view, that's what we're going to try to do. It will be one of those things just to see how the kind of wicket reacts. We know our plan well."

Boult's return is a significant boost for tourists, as he missed their last two tests due to lateral tension. Although the Black Caps have not participated in a Boxing Day Test since the famous cartoon clash of 1987-88, Boult – the fourth most successful bowler in the history of New Zealand testing – is a man who should be able to manage the additional projector.

"Obviously it's been a long time since a lot of people have been talking about it and coming back from their homes for the big game. I just hope for a big challenge and I can't wait to be there," -he declares.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading