Warm-up football injury ends Burns' South Africa test tour

England is also preparing for bad news regarding key paceman Jofra Archer, who suffers from right elbow pain.

Archer has only played a handful of smooth deliveries in the last two days of net training and it would be a major surprise to see him take the field at Newlands with so little preparatory work behind him.

Disappointment for Rory Burns. He was excluded from the rest of the series against South Africa.Credit: Getty Images

England arrived from Johannesburg on New Year's Eve hoping their bad luck was behind them after their first two weeks in South Africa were beset by an illness that swept through the camp, causing 11 players and six employees Support.

But, after losing the first test by 107 runs, they started 2020 in the same disappointing way as they finished 2019.

The absence of Burns, who should see Zak Crawley hand over his second test cap as a replacement, deprives England of his most reliable top drummer of the past year and one of his best close wrestlers.

While Archer's injury can be seen as part of the fate of a quick-pitcher, the way the Burns problem is likely to cause frustration and will be viewed by some as a self-inflicted injury.

Jonny Bairstow missed the Galle Test against Sri Lanka last winter after suffering a similar injury while playing football.

He no longer participates in daily training and Joe Denly, who was also injured by a tackle from teammate Owais Shah several years ago.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, and before Burns dropped, Root had already alluded to the disturbing tone of the trip.

"It is part of these tours, I fear," he said.

"It has been frustrating all along, but these things happen in sports. You have to manage them as best we can, and we try to make sure that if someone gets sick or injured, it's fit and ready to go as soon as possible. "

He then confirmed that Mark Wood was still not available with the lateral tension with which he had arrived on tour and that Jack Leach had not bowled enough after being sick to be counted.

In all likelihood, England will retain the rest of the stitching attack that played alongside Archer at SuperSport Park – James Anderson and Stuart Broad supported by versatile Ben Stokes and Sam Curran – and writes to Dom Bess as a specialist spinner.

