"WandaVision" & "Falcon / Winter Soldier" are coming to Disney + in 2020

Loading...

The current state of comic TV is confusing to say the least. Fortunately, we now have an explanatory guide that will inform you about the next few years. There is also some good news for MCU fans who were previously told that the upcoming Disney + chalkboard, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision, would all come. finally. The original projections assume that most of these series (which are supposed to include a Hawkeye series) will be somewhere in 2021, but news from Disney + has now arrived that two of these series will actually arrive in 2020.

There are no set release dates yet. Chief Tricksters fans will definitely have to wait, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) should start this buddy comedy this year. However, WandaVision (with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen) was pushed up for a year. According to Disney's Twitter page, the streaming service has decided to make things faster. This should please Bettany immensely as he originally believed that his first meeting on the series was actually a fire decision.

Given the preview shown at D23 Expo this year, the series is sure to be a strange one. The series will only include six episodes (no second season has yet been announced) that will play in the 1950s. The footage shown in the preview showed Wanda Maximoff and Vision, possibly as a result of a journey through time, in different states of coupling and conflict. It looks like a tribute to the Dick Van Dyke Show and should fulfill Kevin Feige's recent promise to bring unexpected stories to the MCU when the Phase 4 films hit theaters (starting with Black Widow on May 1st). WandaVision will also include MCU players from other films, including Kat Dennings (Thor) and Randall Park (Ant-Man And The Wasp). Teyonah Parris will play the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn will play a curious neighbor of the two leading Avengers.

Check out the full Disney + announcement that also promises Hilary Duff's return as Lizzie McGuire and films slated for release in 2020.

, (tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) films (t) tv (t) disney (t) marvel (t) mcu (t) wall vision