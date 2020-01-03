Waller races first and exploits will stand the test of time

Loading...

Maybe I tend toward the underdog at this time of reflection over another year, a decade and more. After having completed the last section of 60 years, Mason and "Prof" appear in passing. The exploits of Tommy Smith and the master, Bart Cummings, will never be imitated. Still, 40 years later, Chris Waller, who overshadowed Smith's record for Group 1 winners in a season last year, could be in a similar category.

Remember, Waller, who is a master in the numbers game, has improvements to make: remove the anchor from the tail of his horses that I support. No matter the odds or the abilities, most can be beaten, but Sambro and Blondeau at Eagle Farm joined a streak of Waller losers under my weight last Saturday that has stuttered like a dive in the final stages.

Waller has climbed to the top of stern opposition, including Gai Waterhouse and John Hawkes, all-time greats, who are still major players, but in partnership, just like Peter Snowden, highlighting the current strength of the ranks d & # 39; drive.

"Champion" is a personal evaluation, and two of the 2010 group members will be labeled champions of cotton wool because they have been cuddled in weight races for age and kept within zone distances comfort – Black Caviar in particular.

However, this allowed them to run longer and be brilliant for a long time, a credit to coaches Peter Moody (Black Caviar) and Waller (Winx).

With the jockeys, the current harvest is comparable to my big names from the past: George Moore, Ron Quinton and Darren Beadman, the dominant force in the 2000s.

My only champion in action at the moment is Damien Oliver, with special mention to Glen Boss, who is back in the game.

Even in the 80s, to think that a woman would win the Melbourne Cup was a pipe dream.

Michelle Payne on Prince Of Penzance in 2015 did it with style and grace when she declared the lawn dinosaurs: "". . . get drunk because women can do everything and rule the world. "

Congratulations to Pam O’Neill, who has campaigned for over a decade to take on men in racing and hosted a new $ 150,000 event in Brisbane named after her. O'Neill obtained a license in 1979 at the age of 34, no allowance, and rode more than 400 winners against all the entrants, including three in Japan.