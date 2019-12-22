Wall Street rallies to support Australian stocks

Loading...

The S&P 500 – the main benchmark in the U.S. – closed Friday about 15.8 points or 0.5% higher, and the Dow Jones closed 78.1 points or 0.3% higher .

Australian stocks came to a milder end last week. The S & P / ASX200 benchmark index finished Friday 16.8 points, or 0.25% lower, at 6,816.3 points. Overall, all of the Ordinary Shares fell 16.5 points, or 0.24%, to 6,926.1 points.

The ASX SPI Futures Index on Friday was pointing to a soft opening, with stocks falling 0.4% to 6,276, although that happened before the Wall Street rally on Friday evening. The Australian dollar is expected to remain stable at 69 US cents.

"The most likely scenario is that we have a modest gain, sometimes the future market may give the wrong signals," said Oliver.

"After the fall in our market on Friday, which was down about 16 points, the US market then rebounded as did Europe. Overall, Friday was a very good market evening which closed a pretty strong week. "

The end of the first phase of the China-US trade war is also good news for the market, he added.

Two public holidays in Australia this week will add to a "fairly quiet week", before the end of the "Santa Clause" rally on the market on New Years Day, he said.

On Monday, trading will operate at normal hours, but on Christmas Eve, the stock market will close early at 2:10 p.m. and reopen Friday.

