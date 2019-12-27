Wakefield's carbon neutral plan gets green light despite questions

Loading...

The Wakefield Council's carbon neutral plan has received support from all parties, despite the fact that the Leader of the Opposition has hinted that it would have no impact without international action.

Conservative group leader Nadeem Ahmed said in a plenary council meeting that he supported the authority's climate emergency "from a moral standpoint," but claimed it would be ineffective while other nations would continue to pump fumes into the atmosphere.

The Labor-led council has made climate change its number one problem and created a ministerial post specifically for it this week.

New deputy chef Jack Hemingway is in charge of this portfolio.

Coun Hemingway described Coun Ahmed's remarks as "disappointing", later adding that the policy would make Wakefield a "better place to live".

Speaking at the last plenary meeting of the council in 2019, Councilor Ahmed said: "I don't want to stop climate change.

"I know it has become a buzzword, but people need to do some research and see what climate change really means.

"What contribution does it make when I withdraw my recycling, when India, Pakistan and China contribute 25% of the world's carbon to each other, with three billion people between them?"

"But the reality is that there are countries much bigger than us. I know we like to think of ourselves as big, but we are a small country with a very, very small carbon footprint.

Several labor advisers agreed with the point of view of adviser Ahmed, but gave their full support to the plan, which was adopted unanimously.