Wakefield School Christmas Crib Could Be Showed To Millions Of People On TV Show

A Wakefield school could see its Christmas play taken from the school room on millions of television screens across the UK after being named national finalist in the Virgin Christmas Star Contest Media.

Thorpe Primary School launched its festive crèche in the competition to find the best primary school game in the UK.

The school now has the chance to have four million Virgin TV customers professionally filmed and televised in the days leading up to Christmas.

Five-year-old Stanley said: "Our version of" Born in a Barn "will be the most exciting and fun nativity scene you and four million Virgin customers will ever see, and will tell the real story of Christmas perfectly . "

As part of the "you can't buy" award, the winners will work with television presenter Stephen Mulhern, who will join the school cast by playing the role of narrator for a unique performance.

The school entered a Christmas room called "Born in a Barn" from Out of the Ark.

The barn animals are shocked to learn that there is a baby in the barn, but slowly they learn everything about their special guest and the visitors who come to see him.

As more and more visitors arrive to greet the new king, the animals slowly realize what a privilege it is to share their home with such an important baby.

A panel of judges, including Stephen Mulhern and representatives from Virgin Media and School of Rock: The Musical, will preside over the shortlist and select the winner, the finalist and 22 regional finalists.

Virgin Media will then film the school's production and present it to millions of Virgin TV customers this Christmas.