Wakefield photographer 'on the moon' to reach competition final

published:

9:20

Friday December 20, 2019

A Wakefield-based photographer reached the final of a fiercely contested annual competition.

Kevin Pearson, of the wedding photography company Eternity Photo, reached the final of the Photographers Guild Image Contest of the Year with a wedding image captured at Cedar Court Hotel last December.

Eternity Photo Ltd

Each year, the guild organizes a monthly online photo competition, judged by internationally renowned judges and awarded by the best candidates.

In 2019, the competition attracted more than 13,500 entries from the most talented photographers, and Kevin's image is one of ten selected to reach the competition final.

Kevin said, "Entering images into the monthly Photographers Guild competition and seeing the high work standards of other photographers has helped me develop my own skills and helps me go further.

"The images I see winning awards each month are inspiring, so knowing how high these standards are, having one of my images shortlisted for the grand finale out of the thousands of photos submitted throughout the year is really exciting.

"I was on the moon and truly honored to have had one of my photos selected as a top ten finalist in the wedding category".

The final result will be announced in Cheshire on February 1, 2020.

To learn more about the Photographers Guild and their competitors, visit their website at www.photoguild.co.uk and to learn more about Kevin, visit their website at www.eternityphoto.co.uk.