Wakefield Council Seeks Help For Snow Removal This Winter

published:

11:12

Friday December 27, 2019

Residents are asked to volunteer as snow guards for their community when the weather changes.

Each year, Wakefield Council asks people to come forward and help clear the sidewalks, driveways and local streets while council staff focus on priority routes.

More than 4,700 tonnes of gravel have been stored for inclement weather, but most of the residential streets are not part of their route.

However, 340 bins at the corner of the streets were replenished in preparation.

Councilor Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transportation at the Wakefield Council, said, "If you can join our army of snow guards, contact us.

This team of volunteers does a great job for their local communities, helping their neighbors and vulnerable residents, and their combined efforts make a great contribution to our entire district. "

Call 0345 8506506.