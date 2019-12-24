Wakefield Baptist Church to open this evening for Christmas Eve

Loading...

Tuesday December 24, 2019

Wakefield Baptist Church will open its doors this evening for Christmas Eve.

Open from 8 p.m., the church, which serves as a refuge for the city's homeless, will open its doors to the homeless or those who have nowhere to go.

An overnight stay and a hot evening meal will be offered to those who attend, with a community Christmas breakfast served tomorrow morning.

The church will then serve lunch the next day at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Wakefield Street Kitchen will also serve a free lunch downtown tomorrow.

The church is located on Belle Isle Avenue, Wakefield