Wakefield Baptist Church to open this evening for Christmas Eve

Loading...
published:
11:20
Update:
11:22
Tuesday December 24, 2019
Wakefield Baptist Church will open its doors this evening for Christmas Eve.
Open from 8 p.m., the church, which serves as a refuge for the city's homeless, will open its doors to the homeless or those who have nowhere to go.
Wakefield Baptist Church opens for Christmas
An overnight stay and a hot evening meal will be offered to those who attend, with a community Christmas breakfast served tomorrow morning.
The church will then serve lunch the next day at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Wakefield Street Kitchen will also serve a free lunch downtown tomorrow.
The church is located on Belle Isle Avenue, Wakefield
Loading...